Bail plea filed on behalf of Kashmiri students

DHARWAD

28 February 2020 23:31 IST

Amid imposition of prohibitory orders around the court premises, as a precautionary measure, a team of advocates from Bengaluru reached the Principal District and Sessions Court in Dharwad on Friday and filed bail applications on behalf of the three Kashmiri students against whom sedition charges have been framed.

Following a request from the Hubballi-Dharwad Police, the Court Administrative Officer allowed the counsels of the three students to file their bail applications during the lunch hour.

Unlike on Monday, when members of the Dharwad Bar Association objected to advocates from Bengaluru and other places appearing on behalf of the students, it was a smooth affair on Friday, with the police taking every precautionary step to allow the advocates to file the applications.

Consequent to the High Court rap, members of the Dharwad Bar Association acted in accordance with the submission of not preventing any advocate from filing the bail applications, which they had made before the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.

However, the police were extra careful on Friday, and to avoid any further complication, they brought the team of advocates through the back entrance to the court premises. After filing the applications, the advocates were escorted out of the court premises from the front gate by the police. A small group outside the court premises raised “go back” slogan against the advocates.

Earlier, the police escorted the advocates to Hindalga jail in Belagavi, where the students are in judicial custody. As per the High Court direction, the prison authorities allowed the advocates to meet the students and get their signatures for representing them in the court.

Following the court direction, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commisionerate had deployed a posse of police personnel around the court premises.