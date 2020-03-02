Bail hearing posted to Thursday

HUBBALLI

02 March 2020 20:02 IST

The court of the V Additional District and Session’s judge has posted the hearing of the bail petitions of the Kashmiri students booked under sedition charges, Basti Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, to March 5.

The court has posted the matter as counsel for the petitioners was absent and the public prosecutor sought time for filing objection.

Advertising

Advertising