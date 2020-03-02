KarnatakaHUBBALLI 02 March 2020 20:02 IST
Bail hearing posted to Thursday
02 March 2020
The court of the V Additional District and Session’s judge has posted the hearing of the bail petitions of the Kashmiri students booked under sedition charges, Basti Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed and Amir Mohiuddin Wani, to March 5.
The court has posted the matter as counsel for the petitioners was absent and the public prosecutor sought time for filing objection.
