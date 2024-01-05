GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bail granted to Shrikanth Pujari, as BJP continues protest

January 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional District and Sessions Court in Hubballi on Friday granted conditional bail to Shrikanth Pujari, who was arrested by Hubballi Town Police on charges of being involved in a rioting case dating back to 1992.

After hearing the arguments on behalf of both prosecution and the counsels of the accused, First Additional District and Sessions Judge Parameshwar Prasanna B. granted condition bail to Mr. Pujari.

Advocates Sanjeev Badaskar and Ashok Anvekar, who appeared for the accused, said the court had asked for two sureties and a bail bond worth ₹1 lakh for grant of release on bail.

Presently, Mr. Pujari is under judicial custody at the sub-jail in Hubballi and is likely to be released on Saturday as the counsels have to approach the jurisdictional court to fulfil the bail conditions and then submit the order copy to the sub-jail to get his release.

Mr. Pujari’s arrest drew the attention of the country as the BJP launched an agitation alleging that Hindutva activists were being targeted by the Congress government by raking up the 1992 case. This has been denied by the State government and police officials, who have termed it a routine process pertaining to several long-pending cases.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s protests continue across the State. In Hubballi, BJP leader and former MLA Ashok Katwe and others led  a protest urging the police to arrest them too. The police detained them and released them later. The BJP leaders are seeking suspension of the police inspector who arrested Mr. Pujari, accusing him of engaging in vengeful act.

