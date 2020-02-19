Bail granted to poet, editor in poem recitation case

The Principal Civil (Junior Division) and JMFC Court at Gangavathi in Koppal district granted bail on Wednesday to Siraj Bisaralli and Rajabaxi H.V., who were booked in connection with recitation of a poem that criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at government-sponsored event last month and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Maulasab Nadaf, the judge, granted the bail to them after they executed a personal bond for a sum of ₹50,000 with a surety for a like sum to the satisfaction of the Jurisdictional Magistrate.

Mr. Bisaralli, a Koppal-based poet and journalist, was booked for reciting the poem at Anegundi Utsav on January 9 and Rajabaxi, editor of kannadanet.com, an online daily, for sharing the recitation on a social media platform.

Mr. Bisaralli and Mr. Rajabaxi were absconding to avoid arrest since January 24 when the case under Section 505(2) of Indian Penal Code was booked against them following a complaint by BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Shivakumar Arikeri. They surrendered before the court on Tuesday and moved an interim bail. As many as 30 advocates, including Anees Pasha, R. Jagannath, Koteshwar Rao, Srinivas Kumar, Ansad Palya and R. K Desai, appeared for the accused. The court rejected their bail and handed them over to police custody for interrogation for a day. They were again produced before the court at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday and granted bail at about 4.30 p.m.