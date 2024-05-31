Bail for two accused in attempt to murder case cancelled

A local court has cancelled the bail of two of the accused in an attempt to murder case reported in 2018. These accused are also involved in the Hosa Vantamuri woman assault case in Belagavi district.

The 11th Additional District and Sessions Court in Belagavi cancelled the bail of Shivappa Rayappa Vannuri, former president of Vantamuri Gram Panchayat, and his associate, Basu Rudrappa Nayak.

They were accused of attempting to murder Banneppa Patil, a gram panchayat member in 2018. A court earlier granted them conditional bail in this case.

However, they were said to be involved in the disrobing and assault of the woman in Hosa Vantamuri village in December 2023.

As many as 13 people were accused of the crime. The police arrested 12 and one was sent to a juvenile centre. However, all the 12 were released after they got bail from the High Court in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Court in Belagavi cancelled the bail of two of the accused as they violated bail conditions in the 2018 case.

The 13 people, all relatives of a girl, vandalised the house of a boy who was in a relationship with her. He and girl had eloped to get married.

The accused are said to have disrobed and assaulted the boy’s mother.

Belagavi Police conducted the primary investigation and arrested the accused. Officers of CID have taken over investigation of this case now.