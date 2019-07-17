Baig moves HC against SIT’s ‘illegal detention’

R. Roshan Baig, Shivajinagar MLA, on Tuesday moved the Karnataka High Court stating that he was taken into “illegal captivity” by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday to allegedly serve the “purpose of the ruling party to coerce him to support the government during the coming floor test even though he had submitted his resignation to the post of MLA on July 11 itself”.

Justice Alok Aradhe, before whom the petition came up for hearing around 5.15 p.m., ordered issue of notices to the State and the SIT after Mr. Baig’s counsel had in the afternoon sought urgency to hear the petition.

Later, his counsel said there was no urgency as the SIT had released the MLA after the petition was filed. Further hearing was adjourned till July 30.

Mr. Baig was detained by the SIT at Kempegowda International Airport on Monday night when he was on his way to board a flight to Pune.

It has been claimed in the petition that the senior officers of the SIT “suddenly attacked” him in a high-handed manner at the airport and took him into “illegal captivity” stating that he is required for an inquiry into the IMA scam case though the SIT itself had given him time till July 19 to appear “as a witness” in the case.

CM’s tweet

The reality that the SIT officials were acting at the instance of the ruling party became clear as the Chief Minister tweeted that Mr. Baig had been taken into custody by the SIT and the tweet “is a clear proof of unseen forces playing in the background by misusing the law enforcement machinery”, it was stated in Mr. Baig’s plea.

“The only intention of the SIT was to assist and aid the ruling government to coerce the petitioner to withdraw his resignation and support the government in the vote of confidence...,” it has been alleged in the petition, while pointing out that he was one among the MLAs who have approached the Supreme Court questioning non-acceptance of their resignation by the Speaker.

Mr. Baig, in the petition, has also denied having any nexus with IMA Group’s Mansoor Khan while clarifying that he had interacted with Mr. Khan as an MLA and as Mr. Khan had been involved in some social activities. Also, Mr. Baig alleged that certain persons in his political party were trying to tarnish his image by making false allegations linking him to the IMA scam after he spoke against some leaders of his party.