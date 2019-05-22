Baig issued notice for outburst against leaders

Former Congress Minister R. Roshan Baig on Tuesday was served notice by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Party (KPCC) for “anti-party activity”, soon after he launched a strongly worded attack on several senior party leaders.

An unrepentant Mr. Baig said that he has no plans to reply to the notice, indicating that he could be on his way out of the party. He told The Hindu that the Muslim community should “compromise with the situation” if the BJP-led NDA comes back to power.

His outburst came soon after the exit polls that predicted poor performance by the Congress-JD(S) coalition. The BJP has since been upbeat about the prospect of some coalition leaders jumping ship. Mr. Baig, who has for long been sulking over being “sidelined” in the party and not being given a ministerial berth or Lok Sabha ticket, in a no-holds-barred tirade has accused KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao of being a “flop show”, scoffed at AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal calling him a “buffoon”, and described former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as “arrogant”.

He said he “felt sorry” for AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Embarrassed by his outburst, the party served him a show-cause notice, saying his public outcry was being considered as “anti-party activity”. The notice signed by KPCC general secretary V.Y. Ghorpade, on behalf of the KPCC chief, said: “By expressing your displeasure publicly through the media and causing embarrassment to the party, you have gone against the party’s principles. Your conduct has dented the party’s image. On failing to reply to this notice within a week, further disciplinary action will be taken against you.”

However, Mr. Baig said that he is “not even going to bother to read it because it has been clearly sent by the orders of the same people whose incompetencies were highlighted by him.”

