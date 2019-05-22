Baig has tacit understanding with BJP and RSS: Rizwan

A day after senior Congress leader R Roshan Baig’s scathing attack against the party’s top brass, MLC Rizwan Arshad, who contested on Congress ticket from Bengaluru central, complained to the AICC general secretary to take action against Mr. Baig.

In a letter, Mr. Arshad alleged that “Mr. Baig had worked against the Congress with a tacit understanding with the BJP and the RSS to help them in his Assembly constituency (Shivajinagar).” “His affinity towards the BJP is not new. His understanding with the RSS and the BJP appears to have happened before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I brought the anti-party activity of Mr. Baig to the notice of the Congress leadership during the Lok Sabha campaign,” he said in the letter.

Siddaramaiah hits back

Meanwhile, hitting back at Mr. Baig for referring to him as “arrogant” and “egoistic”, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah referred to him as “power-hungry”. “He (Baig) is saying this as he did not get party ticket in the Lok Sabha polls and a ministerial berth,” he told reporters in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he was being branded “anti-Lingayat” for no fault of his. “I did not propose the idea of according religion status to the community. Similar to how I was branded anti-Hindu when I proposed to introduce a law against superstitious beliefs, I am being targeted in the issue,” he said, after inaugurating a Kannada-medium PU College in Mysuru.

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa came to the defence of Mr. Siddaramaiah. “His outspokenness and uncompromised politics is branded arrogant. Those who were with Mr. Siddaramaiah when he was in power are conspiring against him,” he said.