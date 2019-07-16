Baig detained at KIA; CM, BJP target each other

Roshan Baig’s name cropped up the day IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who is on the run, released an audio message and accused Mr. Baig of not returning ₹400 crore he had taken from him.

SIT officials issued a second notice to Baig earlier on Monday to appear before them for questioning. Assuring to cooperate with the investigations, Mr. Baig had said he would appear before SIT on July 25, but his request was rejected by SIT and he was asked to come for questioning on July 19.

As Mr. Baig was trying to flee the city, SIT officials, based on a tip-off, picked him at the airport.

“He was about to take off in a private chartered aircraft to an unconfirmed destination. It will be verified whether his sudden plan to leave Bengaluru has anything to do with Monday’s release of video by Mansoor Khan,” a senior officer said.

I will return: Khan

Mr. Mansoor Khan, in his video, claimed that he would return to Benglauru “within 24 hours”.

Mansoor Khan has claimed that he has been trying to return to the city over the last few days, but has been unable to do so as he is suffering from cardiac issues. “I have a cardiac problem and I am under treatment and bed ridden for the past one month. In addition to this, I am suffering from diabetes too,” he said in the video.

In the seven-minute video, he has said that he will “return all investments” by selling out his properties. Apologising for his “hasty” decision to flee the country, Mansoor Khan said, “I don’t know where my family is. I am not able to contact them. There is no source of communication about them. I trust the Indian judiciary. I will come to India within 24 hours, I listed out all my properties so that everything could be recovered and given to investors. The bribe given to officers and politicians can also be recovered with the help of judiciary and given to investors.”

However, the SIT officials said Mansoor Khan cannot return on his own as his passport has been suspended. “He is trying to gain sympathy citing health issues and assuring investors. If he was so concerned, he should not have fled the country and cooperated with the investigation,” a police officer said.