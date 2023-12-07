HamberMenu
BAI building expo inaugurated

December 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A five-day exhibition showcasing the new trends and developments in building technologies began here on Thursday.

Christened MyBuild-23, it is an exhibition of construction materials, interiors and lifestyles organised by the Builders Association of India, Mysuru centre and being held at the Maharaja’s College Ground. This is the 23rd edition of the event and has emerged as a platform for both buyers and sellers, said the BAI.

Apart from the innovations in building technology the expo also brings national and international companies to display their products and materials. The expo is reckoned to attract professionals in the field of civil engineering and architecture , tradesmen, government agencies, manufacturers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers, land developers apart from potential buyers.

The expo was inaugurated by Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji of Avadootha Datta Peetha. The valeidctor will be held on December 11th at 4 p.m. and the proceedings of the event will be spent on training programmes and welfare of construction workers through Mysore Builders Charitable Trust.

