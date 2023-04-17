Bahutva Karnataka releases report card on access to nutrients in Karnataka

April 17, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bahutva Karnataka, a coalition of progressive organisations, on Monday released a report card on access to nutrients in Karnataka and listed various issues in the food social security schemes, public distribution system, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, and mid-day meal scheme.

The organisation has been releasing a series of reports on the performance of the incumbent government, ahead of elections on various issues of public concern, “to help people hold the government accountable and make an informed choice.”

The report card says: “Even prior to the pandemic, malnutrition in Karnataka was a matter of concern and is expected to have worsened post pandemic. Only 13% children in the age group of 6-23 months received an adequate diet. About 35% under-5 children were stunted and 33% were underweight. Anaemia in the 6-59 months age group is nearly 66% and 48%% of non-pregnant women between 15-49 years are also anaemic.”

“The social security schemes – Public Distribution System (PDS), mid-day meal scheme, and ICDS scheme, which are expected to cater to some of the poorest communities in the State may address hunger, but are insufficient to address malnutrition or meet the requirements mandated by the NFSA 2013,” the report said.

“Since PDS has been reduced to mainly cereal and occasional pulses, this ends up as the only nutritionally inadequate diet of many poorer families. Some anganwadi centres sanctioned under the ICDS scheme do not have adequate budgets and even this is not released on time. There has been no effort by State to conduct State-level survey on nutritional indicators, especially post-COVID-19. The budget for social welfare and nutrition dropped from ₹16,403 crore in 2019-20 to ₹13,651 in 2021-22. Many rural schools do not have potable water or toilet facilities. Supply of milk (powder) to government, government-aided schools, and anganwadis in several districts of Karnataka under the Ksheera Bhagya Scheme have been disrupted since January 2023,” the report stated.