Bahurupi theatre festival postponed

A fallout of COVID-19 guidelines which limits public gathering

Theatre repertoire Rangayana has said that Bahurupi-2021 theatre festival which was scheduled to be held from December 10 to 19 in the city has been postponed.

This is due to the fresh curbs on public gathering due to the detection of a new variant of COVID-19 - Omicron - in the State.

Soon after the detection of the new variant, the State Government announced a slew of measures as part of its strategy to fight the pandemic. One of it emphasises that all gatherings, meetings, conferences should strictly limit the number of participants to 500 people only and COVID-appropriate behaviour should be enforced during the event.

Adannda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, said that a festival like Bahurupi cannot be held under the current circumstances as it draws thousands of people.

“There is a ceiling on how many people can be invited and the number of artists at the venue at any given time will exceed the ceiling and hence the theatre festival is being postponed’’, said Mr.Cariappa. The new dates will be announced only after the restrictions – which will be in place till January 15, 2022 – are eased.

Bahurupi is Rangayana’s flagship programme and this year it was supposed to stage 33 plays including 21 in Kannada and the remaining in other languages. Apart from the slew of plays, seminars, workshops, folk dance and music, film festival etc were part of the festival.

However, Mr.Cariappa said that Bahurupi will be held in the same format and feature the same plays when it is conducted after the restrictions are eased. All the programmes and plays that have now been finalised will be held on the new dates which will be announced in future.