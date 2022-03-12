Bahurupi theatre festival inaugurated 

KARNATAKA MYSURU 12/04/2022: Environmentalist Tulasi Gowda and actress Malavika Avinash rocking a cradle with a child to mark the inauguration of national theatre festival Bahurupi organised by Rangayana in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

March 12, 2022 21:20 IST

It will feature 35 plays, including 20 in Kannada, and folk dances

The national theatre festival Bahurupi exploring various facets of motherhood was inaugurated by environmentalist Tulasi Gowda here on Saturday.

The inauguration featured Tulasi Gowda and other chief guests rocking a cradle with a child to the tune of a lullaby, conjuring up images of a mother soothing the child and symbolic of the theme of the theatre festival.

The festival – which is being conducted by theatre repertoire Rangayana - will feature nearly 35 plays of which 20 will be in Kannada and the remaining will be staged in different languages by troupes from across the country.

Originally supposed to be held in December, it was postponed due to surge in the third wave of COVID-19 and has now opened up to a slew of theatre productions from across the country.

The nature of the annual theatre festival is such that it explores various nuances of a specific theme germane to society or which is current and this year’s theme revolves around mother and will explore the broad gamut of motherhood. The concept entails Jaminu (land), Jala (water), Jangal (forest), Januwaru (animals) and Jana (people) encapsuling ‘’mother nature’’ in its various facet, according to the organisers.

In his keynote address Addanda C. Cariappa, Director of Rangayana, said he was struck by the concept of mother (‘’taayi’’) and came to the conclusion that since it encapsules nature, environment and is the pivotal element in human society and family, there cannot be a broader and bigger theme.

Malavika Avinash, film personality who is also a BJP functionary, explained the concept of mother, motherland, mother tongue drawing from ancient Indian religious and philosophical texts and said that people of India were inheritors of such a culture that was all encompassing.

There is a book exhibition as part of the festival apart from a film festival which was also inaugurated on Saturday while workshops and seminars exploring various themes will be held in the days ahead.

Apart from 35 plays, the festival will also feature folk dance and performances including Jogati Nruthya, Kamsale, Puja Kunitha, Chande Mela, Mallakambha, Gorawara Kunitha, Veeragase, Jade Kolata, Siddhi Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Suggi Kunitha, Lavani, Gombe Garudiga, and Gombeyata.

The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, Chamaraja MLA .L.Nagendra, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present.