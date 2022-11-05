 Bahurupi national theatre fest in December 

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 05, 2022 17:56 IST

National theatre festival Bahurupi is to be conducted by theatre repertory Rangayana from December 8 to 15 and this year’s theme is “Indianness.”

This was stated by Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa who said here on Saturday that theatre festival was not merely about conducting plays but an attempt to mirror the developments in society.

He said though the country has a tapestry of rich history, culture and traditions it was being ‘’diluted under the guise of promoting secularism by proponents of Macaulay and sympathisers of extremist elements’’.

‘’India’s religious traditions have a hoary past extending to thousands of years and has produced personalities like Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, Narayana Guru, Basavanna, Swami Dayananda Saraswathi, Balagangadhar Tilak, B.R.Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi etc and an attempt was being made to negate the tradition which was dangerous’’, said Mr.Cariappa.

The theatre festival is an “ttempt to strengthen nationalism by rejecting false ideologies and infuse the new generation with a sense of history, culture and patriotic fervour,” he added. The chief guest, theme of various seminars to be held during the theatre festival, the number of plays to be staged and other details were being finalised and would be announced in due course, Mr. Cariappa added.

Nirmala Mathapati, Deputy Director of Rangayana was also present.

