Bahurupi 2021 | Tulasi Gowda to inaugurate

Environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Tulasi Gowda will inaugurate the Bahurupi theatre festival being organised by theatre repertoire Rangayana from December 10 to 19 in the city.

This was announced by Rangayana Director Adannda C. Cariappa here on Wednesday.

He told presspersons that actress Malavika Avinash, environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, chairman of the Kannada Development Authority T.S. Nagabharana, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy chairman Sunil Puranik, and others will take part in various events.

“We are preparing for the festival on a war footing and as announced before, the theme is ‘Mother’ and there will be programmes focusing on that theme encompassing land, forest, water, animals, and people,” said Mr. Cariappa.

The festival will explore the concepts of jaminu (agricultural land), jala (water), jangal (forest), januwaru (animals), and jana (people) under the broad canvass of motherhood, he added.

In all, there will be 33 plays that will be showcased, including 21 in Kannada, two in Hindi, and one each in Konkani, Tulu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Rajasthani, and English.

In a bid to understand the views of the new generation, Rangayana will conduct short-speech competition for students. The topic ‘Future of mankind: Environment or Development?’ will carry a cash prize of ₹30,000 and will held on December 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mr. Cariappa said Chakravarthi Sulibele will be the chief guest for the valedictory programme.

There will also be seminars, workshops, book exhibition, exhibition of arts and crafts etc. at the Kalamandira complex and the concept of motherhood has been selected to infuse reverence to nature, environment, language apart from mother, among the new generation.

He said there is a spurt in the number of old age homes and family values and relationship were fast eroding and the festival will be an attempt to revive the eroding values.

“It is not merely staging of plays but reflecting the contemporary developments and trends in the society,” he said.

The folk presentation will feature Jogati Nruthya, Kamsale, Puja Kunitha, Chande Mela, Mallakambha, Gorawara Kunitha, Veeragase, Jade Kolata, Siddhi Kunitha, Dollu Kunitha, Suggi Kunitha, Lavani, Gombe Garudiga, Gombeyata, among others.

The choice of some speakers and invitees reflected a particular political ideology which led to a verbal spar between the Rangayana Director and the scribes.