Bahuroopi to delight theatre enthusiasts from January 14

Bahuroopi, the annual national theatre festival that draws theatre buffs to the city’s theatre repertory Rangayana, will be held from January 14 to 21, 2018. The theme of the event will be “Valase” (migration).

Nine plays of various languages and from different States and nine Kannada plays will be staged. There will also be six solo shows during the eight-day carnival.

Explaining the theme of the festival, Mallikarjunaswamy, joint director of Rangayana, told The Hindu that all living beings were migrating from one place to another in search of livelihood in the wake of the “constant threat to their existence”. Hence, the theatre troupes will attempt to focus on migration, its adverse affects and possible solutions, he said.

In addition to this, there will be an international film festival with over 24 films, including documentaries, scheduled to be screened. Three films will be screened each day.

There will also be a national seminar on theatre and theatre criticism workshops on January 20 and 21. State theatre experts and other stakeholders from different countries are expected to take part in them.

Handicrafts and book exhibitions, street plays and folk song programmes are also to be organised as part of the event. However, there will be no food mela.

Mr. Mallikarjunasway said that for the first time, Rangayana would be creating a platform for college students to exhibit their talent in folk arts. The process of identifying college troupes and providing them with professional coaching through folk experts is on, he said.

The plays will be staged at four theatres — Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga, Kalamandir, and the mini-theatre.