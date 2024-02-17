Bahuroopi theatre festival is back at Rangayana

February 17, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The much-awaited national theatre festival is back at Rangayana in Mysuru as the prestigious Bahuroopi-2024 will be held at the repertory premises from March 6. The festival which brings theatre productions from across the country besides folk performances, film festival, book show, exhibition and other events will conclude on March 11.

Noted poet and writer Jayanth Kaikini will inaugurate this year’s festival. The theme of the festival is based on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara’s vachana “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” (we are one).

It may be mentioned here that the Karnataka government has declared Basavanna as the State’s “cultural leader”.

The posters of the theatre festival were released at the Rangayana on Saturday. Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy, deputy director of Rangayana Nirmala Matapathi, theatre personality Umesh and others were present.

Bahuroopi is among Mysuru’s premier annual theatre shows that has been happening for the last 23 years. It began in 2001. Besides Kannada, plays of various languages from different states are brought to the festival that draws theatre enthusiasts from the city and nearby places. Eminent theatre personalities from the country are invited to deliver talks and participate in interactions.

Plays from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Manipur, Kerala, and Maharashtra will be staged this year. In total, ten Kannada plays will be staged and one play from Tulu language will be staged at the festival. All seventeen plays will be staged at Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga, Kalamandira and Kiru Rangamandira.

Besides, 16 folk troupes will be performing at the festival at Kindarajogi Vedike. Notably, Yakshagana artists will be giving their performances at the show this time.

Like every year, this year too a two-day seminar will be held, on March 9 and 10. The topic of the seminar will be on vachana sahitya and theatre. Noted scholars from the state will be presenting their perspectives.

At Sriranga, a film festival will happen besides book fair, arts and crafts mela and painting expo on the Rangayana premises.

Mysuru style of paintings will be displayed at Lankesh Art Gallery. Rare documents from the department of archives will be on display besides rare manuscripts. At Suchitra Art Gallery, a painting expo will be held.

In view of the theatre festival, Rangayana had invited entries from theatre productions. Interested theatre groups had been asked to visit https://rangayanamysore.karnataka.gov.in for downloading applications that need to be submitted with details on the play besides information about the group. The applicants had been asked to submit a pen drive or the CD of the play they will be staging at the festival. The theatre production teams had been asked to email you tube link of the plays. After going through the entries, the selectors finalised 17 plays for the festival.

