Bahuroopi theatre festival begins at Rangayana

March 07, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

It’s theatre time again in Mysuru as the much-awaited Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival-2024 got off to a grand start at Rangayana on Thursday evening with theatre enthusiasts thronging the theatre repertory to watch plays and be part of the annual celebration.

Noted poet and writer Jayanth Kaikini inaugurated the festival that brings together theatre personalities, artistes and the people who have been in theatre since years, from across the country as 17 plays of different languages will be staged at the festival that concludes on March 11.

An arts and crafts exhibition as part of the festival was also inaugurated even as folk performers turned the inaugural event colourful and the beats of their folk instruments reverberated the premises that was brightly decked up for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme of the festival is based on 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara’s vachana “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” (we are one). Accordingly, the inaugural session was special with artists entering the stage following the theme, when Mr. Kaikini pulled the curtain.

K. Harish Gowda, MLA, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju, theatre personality and Bahuroopi Coordinator Umesh, Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Mallikarjunaswamy and Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi joined the inaugural event with Mr Kaikini at the packed Vanaranga.

In his inaugural address, Mr Kaikini, also a well-known film lyricist, remembered Shivaratri Jathre at Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district that used to bring theatre productions and added that his interest in theatre came from the jathre.

Artistes used to play different roles every day during the jathre and this reminded him of our diverse cultures. “When the artists used to spend time on the seashore in Gokarna, experiencing the sunset, I used to feel they too were like us. All of us are an extension of each other.”

Mr. Kaikini, who has written many plays, said theatre and art have a greater responsibility to bring humans together as people are hooked to smartphones and social media, forgetting their social lives. “We are in a kind of testing time. There is a real need for light. I consider art, theatre, and other art forms can help in bringing back people to social life instead of remaining engaged in phones,” he said.

Mr. Kaikini added, “In the path of development, let us not forget the preethi (love) and mamathe (affection). Let us look for a life that is simple, keeping ourselves on the path.”

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Shivaraj, who released Ranga Sanchike, narrated how people like him developed an interest in Kannada literature because of Mr. Kaikini and described how the poet influenced people with his writings.

Earlier, Ms. Nirmala Mathapathi welcomed and Prof. Umesh gave an overview of the Bahuroopi.

Plays from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Manipur, Kerala, and Maharashtra will be staged this year. In total, ten Kannada plays will be staged and one play from Tulu language will be staged at the festival. All seventeen plays will be staged at Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga, Kalamandira, and Kiru Rangamandira. Besides, 16 folk troupes will be performing at the Janapada Sambrama at Kindarajogi Vedike.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.