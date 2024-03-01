GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bahuroopi theatre fest tickets now available at Rangayana

The festival which brings theatre productions from across the country besides folk performances, film festivals, book shows, exhibitions and other events will conclude on March 11

March 01, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The tickets for the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival 2024 were launched on Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Friday, March 1, in the presence of theatre persons and officials.

The tickets for the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival 2024 were launched on Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Friday, March 1, in the presence of theatre persons and officials. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Theatre enthusiasts can now buy tickets for the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival 2024 with the Rangayana commencing the sale of ticket for the much-awaited fest, from Friday, March 1.

The tickets are available at Rangayana and can also be bought on BookMyShow.com

The release of tickets was done on the Rangayana premises in the presence of theatre personality H.S. Umesh, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi, theatre personality Nanda Halemane and others.

The prestigious Bahuroopi 2024 will be held on the repertory premises from March 6. The festival which brings theatre productions from across the country besides folk performances, film festivals, book shows, exhibitions and other events will conclude on March 11.

Noted poet and writer Jayanth Kaikini will inaugurate this year’s festival. The theme of the festival is based on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara’s vachana “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” (we are one).

The Rangayana Deputy Director, Nirmala Mathapathi said the tickets are available at Rangayana and can also be bought on BookMyShow, and added that arrangements are being made for the popular festival.

The tickets are priced at ₹100 a person.

