Bahuroopi publicity campaign launched

December 05, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shivakumar, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa, and Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi during the launch of a publicity campaign for Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Ahead of Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana here, a publicity campaign was launched on Monday. The theatre festival will be held from December 8 to 15. Accompanying the folk artistes, Rangayana Director Addanda C Cariappa and Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi extended an invitation to the event to Mayor Shivakumar, as part of the campaign. Though the theatre festival begins on December 8 with Janapadotsava, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will formally inaugurate Bahuroopi on December 10 at 5.30 p.m.

