Bahuroopi drawing theatre enthusiasts in droves

Bahuroopi productions are seeing packed audiences as all roads are leading to the national theatre festival being hosted by Rangayana, the State’s premier repertory.

Mukhyamantri, with ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru in the lead role, and Manteswamy Kathaprasanga received overwhelming response with theatre buffs watching the plays on Sunday evening with great excitement. The venues of the both the plays were jam-packed.

Sangeeth Bari, a Marathi dance-drama, was another performance that kept the audience fastened to their seats. The production, directed by Savitri Medhatul, chronicled the evolution of Lavani, the folk art. Oedipus, the Bengali play, was another production staged on Sunday, which was also well received.

The theatre festival had been receiving more footfall with each passing day. Bahuroopi concludes on February 19.

“As many as 500 people and about 400 people could not get to see Mukhyamantri and Manteswamy Kathaprasanga plays, respectively, as the auditoriums were packed. Many watched the plays standing at the corners,” said Addanda C. Cariappa, Director, Rangayana, Mysuru.

People were heard asking the organisers whether Mukhyamantri can be staged once again in Bahuroopi. The epic play saw its 701st show here on Sunday. It is inching towards creating a new record.

However, Mr. Cariappa said: “It’s not possible in Bahuroopi since all plays had been scheduled till February 19. May be, after Bahuroopi, we can try to bring the play once again to Rangayana.”

Other events

Not just plays, all other events – Janapada Utsava and exhibitions – are witnessing a huge response. Every visitor has something catering to his or her interests at the festival, he said, adding that all venues are witnessing packed shows and are unable to meet the demand for more seats.

The handicrafts and book expo has some special displays with the aim of offering something new and fresh to the visitors. A stall has exhibited Ilkal saris, weaved in the distant Ilkal in North Karnataka, that has wide acceptance because of its fabric, design and heritage.

Manjula Hosapete, the exhibitor, has brought all types of Ilkal saris so that everyone gets their picking. “The sari has many admirers in Mysuru and therefore we have come here with good stock,” she adds.

Likewise, there are paintings, organic products, khadi items and much more at the expo.

Members of Kodava Samaj, Mysuru, presented “Ummattat” and “Bolakat” as part of Janapada Utsava at Bahuroopi on Sunday.

An artist from Mysuru has created a Warli painting with images of Mahatma Gandhi, like him spinning the charaka, his marches and so on. S. Anusuya Rangaswamy has brought the painting to the festival since it is themed on Gandhi – Gandhi Patha.