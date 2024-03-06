Bahuroopi 2024 to get off to a start today

March 06, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Rangayana is all set to host the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival which will get off to a start at Rangayana here from Thursday. Festive mood has spread across the premier theatre repertory which will be the cynosure of all eyes with theatre enthusiasts thronging the place to witness plays, listen to experts and resource persons, visit expos and book fairs and so on.

The festival brings theatre productions from across the country besides folk performances, film festivals, book shows, exhibitions, and other events till March 11.

As part of the theatre festival, Janapada Sambrama began at Kindarajogi Vedike which was inaugurated by folk singer M. Mahadevaswamy. Sixteen folk troupes will be performing at the festival at Kindarajogi Vedike. Notably, Yakshagana artists will also be giving their performances at the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted poet and writer Jayanth Kaikini will inaugurate this year’s festival on Thursday evening. The theme of the festival is based on 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara’s vachana “Eva Nammava Eva Nammava” (we are one).

Rangayana’s theatre festival is among Mysuru’s premier annual theatre shows that has been happening for the last 23 years. It began in 2001. In addition to Kannada, plays of various languages from different states are brought to the festival that draws theatre enthusiasts from the city and nearby places. Eminent theatre personalities from the country are invited to deliver talks and participate in interactions.

This year plays from Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Manipur, Kerala, and Maharashtra will be staged. In total, ten Kannada plays and one play from Tulu language will be staged at the festival. All seventeen plays will be staged at Bhoomigeetha, Vanaranga, Kalamandira, and Kiru Rangamandira. This year too a two-day seminar will be held, on March 9 and 10. The topic of the seminar will be vachana sahitya and theatre. At Sriranga, a film festival will happen besides a book fair, arts and crafts mela, and painting expo on the Rangayana premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.