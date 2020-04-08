Bahmani Hospital sealed

Following a complaint lodged by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer (DHFO), Brahmpur Police in Kalaburagi on Wednesday filed a case against Bahmani City Multispecialty Hospital under various sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005.

The DHFO has, in his complaint, said that all hospitals should mandatorily provide information of patients being treated in their facilities in view of COVID-19 and accused the hospital of not providing information of patients being treated between April 4 and April 6.

Acting on the complaint, the police booked the doctors and staff and management of the hospital under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 of IPC and Sections 51 and 58 of Disaster Management Act 2005. The FIR, however, did not specifically name any person as accused.

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient who died at ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi on Tuesday was earlier treated at Bahmani City Multispecialty Hospital. The hospital allegedly did not provide the information of the patient to the district administration. Soon after the death of the patient, the hospital was sealed.