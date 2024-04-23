GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BAHL invites expression of interest for developing hotel at KIA  

April 23, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly three years after it was announced that a 775-room hotel would come up at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bangalore Airport Hotel Limited (BAHL) has invited an expression of interest from contractors for construction of the hotel.

BAHL is one of the subsidiaries of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the airport.

“BAHL invites Expression of Interest from experienced and reputed contractors / developers for Civil & Structural works of 775 Keys Combo Hotel (Vivanta and Ginger) at Kempegowda International Airport,” states the invitation of expression of interest issued on Tuesday.

In addition to the above, a Request For Proposal for excavation work for the proposed 775 Keys Combo Hotel was also issued recently.

In June 2021, the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which owns and operates Taj Group of hotels, had entered into an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) for setting up the 775-room hotel.

The proposed hotel comprises a combination of a 450-room Vivanta and a 325-room Ginger hotel and will be located in close proximity to the concert arena that is currently under development on the airport premises.

While announcing the project, IHCL had said that the Vivanta and Ginger branded hotels will have extensive banqueting facilities to capture the growing potential of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) demand and that It is slated to open in 2025.

Currently, the IHCL operates Taj Bangalore, which is located 250 metres from the Terminal-1 with 370 rooms.

In total, it was proposed that there would be a combined inventory of 1,145 rooms on the airport premises.

