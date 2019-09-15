‘Bagless Day’ in schools in Karnataka from next academic year?

According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, the State government is contemplating implementing the concept of ‘Bagless Day’ once a week in schools from next academic year.

The veteran BJP leader, while travelling to Chamarajanagar, paid a surprise visit to the Government Primary School at Gurudevarahalli near Kala Muddana Doddi in the district on Saturday. He interacted with students, teachers, parents and villagers of Gurudevarahalli, and promised to resolve issues pertaining to ownership of the land on which the school has operated for several years. The government will implement Bagless Day once a week across the State, in all schools, irrespective of whether they are government, private, aided or unaided. The aim is to encourage children to enhance their knowledge through extracurricular activities, he said.

On land ownership

A case has been filed in court over ownership of the land on which the school stands. Thus, school activities were temporarily shifted to the PHC building in the village recently. The Minister said the issue was brought to his notice on social media, and this had prompted him to visit the school. He said he would discuss the matter with the government advocates representing the case. He also said that a decision would be taken soon on recruiting physical education teachers at all government schools and PU colleges.

Later, he participated in the valedictory ceremony of a sports meet at Bhagwan Budhdha College (New) near Malavalli.