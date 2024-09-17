Bagina to be offered to the Tungabhadra at Hosapete on Sept. 22

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Minister for Water Resources, has said that Bagina will be offered to the Tungabhadra at Hosapete on September 22.

Addressing a media conference, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on the resolutions made during the Cabinet meeting at the district office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Shivakumar said that all experts, engineers and workers who successfully fixed the damaged Crest Gate 19 at the Tungabhadra Reservoir will be felicitated that same day.

“Bagina should have been offered to the Tungabhadra by now. I was away from the State and the Chief Minister wanted me to be present in the event. We will offer Bagina to the river at Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete on September 22. As many as 108 people worked day and night and successfully fixed the damaged Crest Gate 19 at Tungabhadra Reservoir in five days to save a lot of water in the reservoir. We will felicitate all of them on that day. The dam is almost full. I have directed the authorities to close the spillway gates for two days so that the dam can be full to the brim,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that the Cabinet has decided to develop all the places of historical importance between Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan [the epicentre of the 12th Century reformist movement led by Basavanna] and Anjanadri Hills [the hills in Koppal district believed to the birthplace of Lord Hanuman] as tourist destinations.

“The Cabinet also decided to build a district administrative complex in Bidar on a 12,000 sq ft plot. This structure will be called Praja Soudha. All the Mini Vidhana Soudhas which will be built henceforth in district headquarters or taluk headquarters will be called Praja Soudha,” he said.