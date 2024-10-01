ADVERTISEMENT

Bagalkot police say reports of assault on SDPI worker are fake

Published - October 01, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot police have denied reports that some police officers assaulted a SDPI member who had shared pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Palestine president, on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy said that there has been no assault on Syed Pasha, as alleged by his relatives.

“There has been no such incident of police excesses. It is fake news. Some miscreants have shared fake pictures of someone and are posting false messages. Syed Pasha was in jail till last week. He was released recently,” Mr. Reddy said.

Earlier, Syed Pasha’s family alleged that Sub-Inspector of police Vithal Naik of Badami Police Station and other personnel assaulted him after summoning him to the police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US