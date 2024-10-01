GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bagalkot police say reports of assault on SDPI worker are fake

Published - October 01, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Bagalkot police have denied reports that some police officers assaulted a SDPI member who had shared pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Palestine president, on social media.

Superintendent of Police Amarnath Reddy said that there has been no assault on Syed Pasha, as alleged by his relatives.

“There has been no such incident of police excesses. It is fake news. Some miscreants have shared fake pictures of someone and are posting false messages. Syed Pasha was in jail till last week. He was released recently,” Mr. Reddy said.

Earlier, Syed Pasha’s family alleged that Sub-Inspector of police Vithal Naik of Badami Police Station and other personnel assaulted him after summoning him to the police station.

