Bagalkot needs Amphotericin

Belagavi

17 May 2021 19:15 IST

Bagalkot is suffering from scarcity of drugs such as Amphotericin, needed to treat black fungus or mucormycosis.

Officers told Deputy Commissioner K. Rajendra in Bagalkot on Sunday that they have requested the State government to ship stocks of Amphotericin to the district.

As many as four cases have been detected in the district till Monday and the number could rise, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Rajendra said that there is a chance of black fungus spreading due to the use of poor quality water in humidifiers while supplying oxygen to patients. He asked the officials to ensure that distilled water is used for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi M.G. Hiremath maintained that there were no black fungus cases in Belagavi district.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi told reporters in Athani on Sunday that a black fungus patient from Raibag was admitted in Miraj in Maharashtra and that he had helped shift him to Bengaluru from Miraj, on the request of the family.