A 65-year-old man killed his 22-year-old son as he considered him lazy and useless in Bisanala village of Bagalkot district on Monday night.

Dongrappa Baragi killed his son Kariappa Baragi with an axe while the latter was asleep.

Before this, the two had quarrelled over dinner. The accused would always complain that his son was lazy and did not have a stable job.

A case has been registered.