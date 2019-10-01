Bagalkot gets new Deputy Commissioner

K. Rajendra took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Bagalkot on Monday. He has replaced R. Ramchandran who was recently transferred. After Mr. Ramchandran’s transfer, Bagalkot Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ikram Sharif was acting Deputy Commissioner. Mr. Sharif handed over charge to Mr. Rajendra at his office. Earlier, Mr. Rajendra was Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority.