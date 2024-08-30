Bagalkot Congress wants Ramesh Jigajinagi to tender apology

Bagalkot Congress has sought an unconditional apology from BJP MP Ramesh Jigajinagi for describing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as a “man of unsound mind”.

District president S.G. Nanjayyanamath and Congress MLA G.T. Patil told reporters that Mr. Jigajinagi made the insulting remarks against the Chief Minister during a protest in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“Senior leader Ramesh Jigajinagi has insulted the Chief Minister by calling him a man of unsound mind. This is unacceptable. He should immediately tender a public and unconditional apology to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Patil said.

“Mr. Jigajinagi has called Mr. Siddaramaiah as a mad man. How can a mad man present 14 budgets? How can such a person be considered a mass leader by the people of the State? How can such a person introduce several welfare schemes and projects? BJP leaders are issuing mindless statements against Congress leaders. They should stop doing it immediately,” Mr. Patil said.

“This is all a conspiracy by the Union government and the BJP central leadership. They are finding excuses to bring down the Congress government in the State and change the Chief Minister. That is because they have no other way to beat the people’s mandate. However, their dreams will not come true,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Nanjayyanamath asked Mr. Jigajinagi to withdraw his statement.

“Mr. Jigajinagi is considered a gentleman politician. What is more, he has worked with Mr. Siddaramaiah in the same Council of Ministers in the Janata Party era. But he has committed a grave error by using insulting words to describe Mr. Siddaramaiah. This is highly condemnable. He should withdraw his statement and tender an apology,” he said.