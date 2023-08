August 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Belagavi

A college principal was found dead in his office in Bagalkot on Tuesday. Students found the body of Nagaraj Mudgal in his office in the morning.

The 56-year-old principal was actively engaged in preparing for a folklore festival that was scheduled in the college on Tuesday.

Till Monday night, he was busy distributing invitation cards to guests and invitees and assigning various tasks to students and teachers, students told the police.

A case has been registered.