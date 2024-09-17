‘Bagair hukum’ committee prima facie acted ‘bagair kanoon’, says Karnataka High Court while refusing to quash criminal case against former MLA for Belur

Observing that the “bagair hukum committee prima facie has acted bagair kanoon”, the High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash a criminal case registered against the former MLA for Belur and others for alleged illegality in regularising about 2,750 acres of government land worth ₹750 crore in favour of around 1,430 bogus beneficiaries between 2016-22.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by former MLA Lingesh K.S., who headed the Bagair Hukum Saguvali Samiti (Unauthorised Cultivation Regularisation Committee) for the Beluru Assembly constituency, and eight others, who had served as members of the committee along with the then MLA.

FIR registered

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them following a direction issued by the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MLAs and MPs based on a private complaint lodged by social worker K.C. Rajanna, who had approached the special court last year as his complaints to the police and senior police officers remained unattended to.

The High Court found the inquiry report submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) in October 2022, pointed out that original applications for regularisation were not there in 99% of the files presented to the committee during 2016-22 for regularisation of government land under illegal cultivation of private persons, and the files were processed based on hand-written ledger extracts prepared by village accountants.

Non-conduct of inspection of the land parcels by tahsildars, destruction of records to evade proof, regularisation in favour of fake beneficiaries based on fake family genealogical certificates notarised, and in favour of minors and also those not even belonging to Belur taluk, were among other large-scale illegalities pointed out in the AC’s report, the High Court noted while pointing out that the AC had also found alleged involvement of some tahsildars who had served during this period.

‘As if private property’

The AC’s report “unmistakably, albeit prima facie, led to a conclusion that government land parcels are illegally bartered away as if they are the personal properties of members of the samiti and the office is treated as their personal fiefdom. It is not one, 10 or 100 acres, the land parcels that were bartered away are 2,750 acres, which were then valued at ₹750 crore,” the court said.

If the criminal proceedings are closed against the petitioners, the court said, “It would be putting a premium on the illegality committed by the chairman and members of the committee and accepting bartering away of government lands as if they are self-acquired private properties of the chairman and members of the samiti. This is sans countenance, by any canon of law. This matter would require investigation in the least, as it involves maze of facts.”

However, the High Court made it clear that its observations are limited to deciding the petition and would not bind or influence the proceedings pending against them.