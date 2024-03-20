Bag full of marijuana found abandoned at city railway station

March 20, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The City Railway Police recovered a bag containing 2.6 kg of marijuana abandoned on a stone bench on platform number 4 at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in the city on Tuesday.

Police Sub-Inspector Vasanth Kumar noticed the bag and checked with the passengers of Prashanthi Express who arrived a few minutes before, but no one claimed ownership.

The officials waited for sometime thinking that the owner might come to get the bag but in vain. Mr. Kumar checked the bag to find that it was packed with marijuana and taped to the bag inside. The value of the drugs seized is estimated to be around ₹2.6 lakh.

Mr. Kumar in his complaint said he suspected that the accused smuggled the bag in the train, but abandoned it and fled noticing police presence. Based on the complaint, the City Railway Police have registered a case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and are trying to track down the peddler.