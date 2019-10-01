Karnataka

Badminton ace P.V. Sindhu inaugurates Dasara Sports

Badminton star P.V. Sindhu and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with the Dasara Kreeda Jyothi during the inauguration of Dasara Sports in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Badminton star P.V. Sindhu and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with the Dasara Kreeda Jyothi during the inauguration of Dasara Sports in Mysuru on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

On maiden visit to city, she also inaugurates Yuva Dasara

International badminton star P.V. Sindhu inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara sports at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on Tuesday to a thunderous applause from the huge gathering. It was the maiden visit to the city by the badminton star who expressed her happiness to have come to Mysuru for the inauguration. “I had heard it to be a clean city and am happy to be here’’, she added.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other elected representatives were present on the occasion and all of whom received the sports torch to signal the inauguration of the events.

Later Ms. Sindhu called upon the youth to work hard and said it would yield good results in future. She said sports will transform them into better human beings apart from being good sportspersons.

Later in the evening, Ms. Sindhu inaugurated the Yuva Dasara, a popular event catering to youngsters and those interested in popular music and dance from the world of film industry.

Yuva Dasara was inaugurated at the Maharaja’s College Grounds and will feature some of the best talents from the world of Indipop, Bollywood and Kannada film industry to regale the youth.

Karnataka
