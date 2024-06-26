ADVERTISEMENT

Badarli of Congress files papers for Council bypoll

Published - June 26, 2024 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Badarli of the Congress on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the byelection to the Karnataka Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Law Minister H.K. Patil, among others, were present on the occasion.

The election is being held to fill the seat vacated by the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. Mr. Shettar quit the Congress and resigned from the Council before the Lok Sabha elections.

If required, the polling and counting of votes will be held on July 12. The last day for filing nominations is July 2 while the last day for withdrawal of nominations is July 5. 

