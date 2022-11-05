Bad state of roads, foul smell leave residents troubled in Yadgir city

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 20:55 IST

Traffic has been gradually increasing on the two highways that pass through Yadgir city — one being the national highway between Gulbarga and Gooty and the other one is State highway between Vijayapur and Hyderabad. Most of the city roads were damaged due to recent rains. The authorities have failed to maintain the good condition of the highway roads leading to disruption in smooth passage of vehicles. As a result of no action from the authorities concerned, several potholes have developed not only in these two highways but also in other roads within the city limits.

“The tender process to take up repair works of the damaged road has been completed. The work will start soon,” R. Snehal, Deputy Commissioner told The Hindu.

Stray livestock are another reason for trouble to the vehicular movement. Riders on motorcycles face a tough time at night. Also, stray animals create a menace on city roads resulting in many road accidents. However, the local CMC has done nothing to solve the problem.

Another major problem that the city is facing is foul smell. The gapped areas between Bhima river bridge to Railway upper bridge has become the city’s dumpyard. Meat venders throw wastes and feathers of hen that create a foul smell and an unbearable atmosphere in the area.

“You cannot pass this area without covering your nose. Lack of proper and scientific disposal of wastes is causing this foul smell. Ministers, MLA’s, MLC’s and other representatives are using this road to lead Shahapur and Shorapur. However, they did not notice this unbearable situation,“ Umesh Mudnal, social activist said.

When contacted, Suresh Ambiger, president of CMC Yadgir said, “Action will be taken to introduce scientific disposal of wastages that are been thrown near the railway upper bridge as talks with the person concerned are already over.”