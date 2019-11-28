Backward communities requested to support BJP in bypoll

The BJP on Thursday launched an exercise to get electoral support from the backward communities by organising a convention of Idiga community in K.R. Pet town of the district.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karajol, Kumar Bangarappa and a host of leaders from many backward classes addressed a huge gathering and requested the exploited communities to support the BJP in the byelections.

Late former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa had implemented a series of welfare schemes for the backward classes and exploited communities. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is also working for the development of such communities, Mr. Karjol and Mr. Kumar Bangarappa said.

Several hundreds of community members from across the district attended the convention.

According to BJP sources, the party is planning to hold a series of conventions of different communities to seek their support for the victory of BJP nominee K.C. Narayana Gowda in K.R. Pet.