GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Backward Classes Forum activists threaten black flag demonstration against Governor

Published - October 09, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ahinda organisations and Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, Mysuru, have threatened to stage a black flag demonstration against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot if participates in the Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday, president of Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum K.S. Shivaramu accused the Governor of trying to destabilise the State government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sanctioning an investigation against him in the MUDA case.

Mr. Shivaramu accused Mr. Gehlot of forgetting the dignity of the office of the Governor and acting against Mr. Siddaramaiah at the behest of the BJP-JD(S) combine.

Though the Lokayukta’s request for permission to prosecute BJP and JD(S) leaders was pending before the Governor, he chose to permit an investigation against Mr. Siddaramaiah ignoring the already pending requests of the Lokayukta for prosecuting the BJP and JD(S) leaders.

The Forum’s activists and supporters of Mr. Siddaramaiah will also wave black flags against the Governor’s enroute to Mysuru from Bengaluru.

The Governor is scheduled to participate in the Dasara festivities on the concluding day on October 12.

He said a postcard campaign on “Go Back Governor” will be launched at the post box at Ramaswamy circle in the city on October 10.

Published - October 09, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.