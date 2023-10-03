Backward Classes Commission yet to submit report on caste census, says Siddaramaiah

October 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has not yet submitted a report on the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We have requested the commission, headed by Jayaprakash Hegde, to submit the report. However, it is yet to submit a report to the government. The chairman of the commission was appointed by the BJP government. That may be another issue,” he said, in response to a query.

“In my last term as Chief Minister, I ordered a social and economic survey of various castes. Our term ended before the survey was completed. The [Janata Dal(S)-Congress] alliance government that came next did not seek the report. That is how it has been kept pending,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he is in favour of Kuruba community getting included in the Scheduled Tribes list. “We have already recommended this to the Union government. There is nothing wrong with seeking and getting our Constitutional rights. I stand with the community on this,” he said.

He said that he is not a casteist leader but he is only worried about the all-round development of all communities by ensuring that all communities get equal benefits and opportunities.

The former Minister and Kuruba community leader Bandeppa Kashempur demanded that the Congress should announce a guarantee that it will release ₹5,000 crore for the community’s development.

