ADVERTISEMENT

Backward Classes Commission yet to submit report on caste census, says Siddaramaiah

October 03, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The [Janata Dal(S)-Congress] alliance government did not seek the report and that is how it has been kept pending, according to the Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressing a gathering during the all-India shepherds convention in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has not yet submitted a report on the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“We have requested the commission, headed by Jayaprakash Hegde, to submit the report. However, it is yet to submit a report to the government. The chairman of the commission was appointed by the BJP government. That may be another issue,” he said, in response to a query.

“In my last term as Chief Minister, I ordered a social and economic survey of various castes. Our term ended before the survey was completed. The [Janata Dal(S)-Congress] alliance government that came next did not seek the report. That is how it has been kept pending,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he is in favour of Kuruba community getting included in the Scheduled Tribes list. “We have already recommended this to the Union government. There is nothing wrong with seeking and getting our Constitutional rights. I stand with the community on this,” he said.

He said that he is not a casteist leader but he is only worried about the all-round development of all communities by ensuring that all communities get equal benefits and opportunities.

The former Minister and Kuruba community leader Bandeppa Kashempur demanded that the Congress should announce a guarantee that it will release ₹5,000 crore for the community’s development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US