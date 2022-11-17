Backward Classes Commission visits Koppal villages

November 17, 2022 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of an initiative to survey and study Other Backward Classes (OBCs), especially Gauli, Nolamba, Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali, Adi Banajiga and Kudu Vokkaliga communities, a team of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, comprising Chairperson K. Jayaprakash Hegde and members B.S. Rajashekhar, Sharada Naik, Kalyan Kumar H.S., K.T. Suvarna and Arunkumar, visited different villages in Koppal district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team first went to different settlements that fall under Halageri Gram Panchayat in the Hiresindagi area and discussed with the villagers about the social, economic and educational conditions of their communities. It also received memorandums from the villagers about their problems and demands.

Some people argued that Adi Banajiga and Lingayat Banajiga were two different castes and demanded that the Lingayat Banajiga community be included in the 2A category of OBCs.

People belonging to Gangamath, Besta and Kuruba communities wanted their communities to be brought under Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Veerashaiva Lingayat community members demanded an increase in reservation being offered to their community. A few people from Uppar, Kuruba and Hadapad communities also demanded that they be included under Scheduled Tribes.

After listening to the people, the commission chairman said that the commission will go through the representations made by the community members and recommend to the government to revise the OBCs list with the latest inputs.

Trending

“Some of the communities are eligible to be shifted from OBCs to Scheduled Tribes. The commission cannot do it. However, we will recommend it to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes which will take a decision on it. As for the demands of the rest of the communities, we will study their social, economic and educational conditions and objectively report to the government,” Mr. Hegde said.

The team members then walked through the streets of the Halageri village interacting with the people they came across. They later visited Talakal Village in Yelburga taluk and had their lunch at the BCM Hostel. After lunch, they held meetings at Talakal village in the afternoon and Itga village in the evening.