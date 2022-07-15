Backward Classes commission seeks data on orphans

District Child Protection Units asked to collect data on children registered at various Bala Mandirs

District Child Protection Units asked to collect data on children registered at various Bala Mandirs

The District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) have been asked to collect data on orphans registered at various Bala Mandirs and submit the same to the State Backward Classes Commission.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde said that after collecting the data, the commission would give its recommendations on providing reservation to the orphans.

The government would decide under which category the orphans should be given reservation. Providing reservation would help them in education as well as in employment, he said.

He said that the orphan children would be categorised into those with single parent, those who had lost both parents, those who are under the care of relatives, and based on further information on their castes and other details, categorisation would be done.

“As per the data provided by officials, there are 354 children staying in 16 Bala Mandirs in Kalaburagi district. Out of 354 children, 44 are orphan, 265 are single parent child, and 37 are destitute. Eight children were adopted,” Mr. Hegde said.

He said that the commission during its visit to 15 districts had received memoranda from different communities demanding reservation. The commission had visited parts of Jewargi and Aland taluks in the last one week and conducted a survey of different communities, including Kudu Vokkaliga, Adi Banijaga, and Panchamsali with regard to education, economic and social conditions. “We will submit a detailed report to the government after studying their economic and profession and social status,” he said.

A sizable population belonging to the Backward Classes such as 3A and 3B were not aware of the categories they were in and the benefits available for them, he said adding that officials had been directed to create awareness about various benefits provided under Backward Classes.

Considering the shortage of hostels for students of Backward Classes, the commission had suggested secretary of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) to allocate funds for the construction of hostels, he said.