ADVERTISEMENT

Backward class leader appointed JD(S) floor leader in Assembly to widen party support base, claims G.T. Deve Gowda

Updated - July 27, 2024 07:32 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dismissing speculations that he was disappointed after he was overlooked for the post of JD(S) floor leader in the Legislative Assembly, senior party leader G.T. Deve Gowda said C.B. Suresh Babu, who belongs to the Kuruba community, was picked for the coveted post to widen the party’s support base.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Gowda pointed out that a leader from the backward community was chosen to replace party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in the Legislative Assembly to expand its support base beyond the Vokkaliga community.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy as well as the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda were Vokkaligas, the JD(S) leadership thought it would not be possible to come to power only with the support of Vokkaligas. So, the party thought it would be better to choose a leader from the backward classes, belonging to Ahinda, so that it will help bring the party to power in the next elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked why the concept of “social justice” was not considered when he was made the party’s core committee president, Mr. Gowda said the party was unsure of forming the government on its own before the last elections. “Now, we want to bring the party to power,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gowda said he had congratulated Mr. Suresh Babu on his appointment as the floor leader of the JD(S) in the Legislative Assembly and denied he was disappointed.

Instead of going around the State, Mr. Gowda said he would be happy to serve the people of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, who had elected him three times in a row.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US