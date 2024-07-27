Backward class leader appointed JD(S) floor leader in Assembly to widen party support base, claims G.T. Deve Gowda

Dismissing speculations that he was disappointed after he was overlooked for the post of JD(S) floor leader in the Legislative Assembly, senior party leader G.T. Deve Gowda said C.B. Suresh Babu, who belongs to the Kuruba community, was picked for the coveted post to widen the party’s support base.

Fielding reporters’ queries in Mysuru on Saturday, Mr. Gowda pointed out that a leader from the backward community was chosen to replace party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy in the Legislative Assembly to expand its support base beyond the Vokkaliga community.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy as well as the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda were Vokkaligas, the JD(S) leadership thought it would not be possible to come to power only with the support of Vokkaligas. So, the party thought it would be better to choose a leader from the backward classes, belonging to Ahinda, so that it will help bring the party to power in the next elections.

When asked why the concept of “social justice” was not considered when he was made the party’s core committee president, Mr. Gowda said the party was unsure of forming the government on its own before the last elections. “Now, we want to bring the party to power,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said he had congratulated Mr. Suresh Babu on his appointment as the floor leader of the JD(S) in the Legislative Assembly and denied he was disappointed.

Instead of going around the State, Mr. Gowda said he would be happy to serve the people of Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency, who had elected him three times in a row.