‘Backlog clearance will begin from Dharwad’

The project to clear cases pending for more than five years will begin from Dharwad on a pilot basis, Chief Justice of Karnataka A.S. Oka announced here on Saturday.

Justice Oka said that the process could be extended to other districts subsequently. He even asked judges of Dharwad to begin the process.

Justice Oka said that during his visits to the district courts he had discussed the issue of pending cases in district and taluk courts.

“Let the process begin from Dharwad district,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as chairman of Building and Infrastructure Committee of Courts in Maharashtra, Justice Oka said that compared to Maharashtra and other States, the legal infrastructure in Karnataka was much better.

Praising facilities at the new court complex in Hubballi, he said he would ask the other judges in Karnataka to visit Hubballi and take steps to get similar facilities in their respective courts.

Considering the fact that now government offices would remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays of every month, he called on the judges to make optimum use of the time available to them.

Earlier, president of the Dharwad Bar Association B.S. Godse and other office-bearers felicitated the Chief Justice. Registrar-General of Karnataka High Court V. Shreeshananda, Administrative Justice Dinesh Kumar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Eshappa Bhute, and other judges and senior advocates were present.