Back in villages, youth from coastal belt show interest in farming

An additional 500 acres are likely to come under paddy cultivation alone in Dakshina Kannada this year.

Mangaluru

24 May 2020 21:35 IST

Back in their villages due to lockdown, some youngsters from the coastal belt who deserted farming in search of greener pastures in cities are now showing interest in returning to the roots.

Progressive and award-winning farmer Prabhakara Mayya of Nada village, Belthnagady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, was in Belthangady recently to guide some youths on integrated farming.

“Like-minded youth had invited me,” he told The Hindu and added that at least 20 youths from different parts of Dakshina Kannada have consulted him after lockdown on taking up integrated farming. “I still continue to get calls.” The youths are mainly those who were earning a meagre income in cities such as Bengaluru. They had small land holdings in their native places, yet discontinued family farming and went in search of jobs to earn more. But the impact of COVID-19 has made them to rethink on returning to cities, he said.

“Area under paddy in Nada village will go up by at least 50 acres in this coming kharif,” he said adding that judging by the inquisitiveness of those who have returned, an additional 500 acres are likely to come under paddy alone in Dakshina Kannada this year.

Ravish Hegde, general manager, Totagars’ Cooperative Sale Society, Sirsi, said that the society has been getting calls from some city-returned youths seeking employment in the society’s various units in Uttara Kannada. “These youths are ready to work in the society for low salary,” he said adding that the society got at least 10 enquires for job since mid-April.

H. Kempe Gowda, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Udupi, said that the demand for paddy seeds in Udupi district is increasing. The department sold 900 quintals of seeds by the first week of May. In addition, it is expecting demand for an additional 1,500 quintals of seeds for this kharif. It had sold 2,200 quintals of seeds in Udupi in last kharif.

“Usually the department was selling the first batch of seeds by mid-May. But this year, it has been sold in advance giving scope for speculation,” he said.

The increase in demand could be due to two factors. Either more persons have come forward for paddy cultivation or those who could not take up its cultivation due to flood and heavy rains last year have now placed the demand for seeds. A new group could have also taken to farming. It would take some more days to get clarity on the latter, he said.