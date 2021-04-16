16 April 2021 18:09 IST

Mysore and Thanjavur paintings add vitality and grandeur to the office space, designers tell Ranjani Govind

Visually alluring paintings were particularly encouraged by the discerning royal eye, and over the years, three distinct schools of art had developed — Deccani, Mysore and Thanjavur.

But cut to present age. How would these traditional paintings, characterised by richness, be suitable to modern apartments, office reception areas and common lounge spaces? While gold-look foils and glittering semi-precious stones extensively add to permeating grandeur and positive energy, these valued pieces, say interior experts, enhance life force and vitality of the surrounding. “Let’s look at it this way,” explains interior designer Gayatri M. Achar from Achar Associates at Chamarajpet in the city, “Just as intricately carved doors and furniture, including swings in pure hard wood, are back in the reckoning in the drawing and dining areas, Thanjavur and Mysore works are also happily dragged back as these ‘siblings’ together serve an ethnic décor. And why not, as both styles also feature temple pavilions, towers and darbar halls, music courts, while Mysore even has landscapes that serve other sensibilities, away from being devotional.”

Gayatri has recently included the traditional paintings while doing her interiors at a homestay in Mysuru. “Just as colours are symbolic to a mood and character, the richness encrusted in a Thanjavur or Mysore art is representative of abundance and prosperity. Including them in pooja spaces or any other area can be according to the kind of interiors planned,” says Gayatri, adding that “such regal extravaganzas are even good as wedding gifts that symbolise permanence for a new home.”

