Baby girl electrocuted in Karwar taluk

August 02, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, an eight months old baby girl was electrocuted after she bit on a live mobile charger wire in Uttara Kannada on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred at Siddara village of Karwar taluk in the district. The baby has been identified as Sanidhya Kalgutkar, daughter of Santhosh Kalgutkar and Sanjana.

According to the police, the mobile handset charger was left connected to the socket with the switch turned on. The baby girl, while playing, reportedly got hold of the live wire, chewed it on and was electrocuted.

Although the baby girl was rushed to the District Hospital, she was declared brought dead.

Her father, Santhosh Kalgutkar, a contract worker with HESCOM, collapsed at the workplace on hearing the news. He has been admitted to the District Hospital.

Karwar Rural Police have registered a case.

