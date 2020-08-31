Baby elephant in Dharmasthala temple named as Shivani

A female baby elephant born in Dharmasthala on July 1 was named as Shivani at a ceremony in the temple town on Monday.
Its mother Lakshmi and its grandmother Latha were with the calf on the occasion. All the three elephants were decorated for the naming ceremony. The calf, decorated with balloons, played with water stored in a plastic bucket for sometime on the occasion. The temple had arranged a feast of fruits, vegetables, and sugarcane to all the three elephants on the occasion.
D. Veerendra Heggade, Pattadhikari, Dharmasthala, said that Lakshmi had been sent to Bannerghatta Biological Park two years ago for conceiving.
Referring to the birth of Shivani he said that a baby elephant was born under the care of the temple administration in Dharmasthala for the first time.
The “gaja seve” is practised in Dharmasthala during temple festivals and processions since many years. Earlier the temple had elephants Bharata, Shankara and Gange which were part of fairs and processions, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath